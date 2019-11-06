|
SANDERS, Margaret (Peggy). Peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Fraser, Brian and Lynne, Marie and Kim Wilkinson, Charles, Mark and Kate, Owen. Treasured grandma of Nikki, and Emma; Ben, Henry, and Kate; Harriet, and Gus; and Zoe. Treasured great grandma of Sam, Jake, and Max. Messages for Peggy's family may be posted to the Sander's Family C/- 2 Windsor Place, Queenstown 9300. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Saturday, November 9, at 10.00am. Geraldine Funeral Services, Geraldine.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019