Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geraldine Funeral Services
186 Talbot Street
Geraldine, Canterbury
03 693 8788
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SANDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Peggy) SANDERS

Add a Memory
Margaret (Peggy) SANDERS Notice
SANDERS, Margaret (Peggy). Peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, aged 94. Loved wife of the late Lindsay. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Fraser, Brian and Lynne, Marie and Kim Wilkinson, Charles, Mark and Kate, Owen. Treasured grandma of Nikki, and Emma; Ben, Henry, and Kate; Harriet, and Gus; and Zoe. Treasured great grandma of Sam, Jake, and Max. Messages for Peggy's family may be posted to the Sander's Family C/- 2 Windsor Place, Queenstown 9300. The Funeral Service to Celebrate Peggy's life will be held in the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Saturday, November 9, at 10.00am. Geraldine Funeral Services, Geraldine.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -