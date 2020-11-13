Home

SMITH, Margaret Ruth (Ruth) (nee Turner). On12th November 2020, in her 95th Year. Devoted wife of the late David Alan. Loved mother of Christine, Stephen, Lorraine and Warwick, mother in law of Robin, Ingrid, Chris and Sarah. Grandmother of Garth, Darren, Nathan, Anita, Jason, Michelle, Rebecca and Stephanie. Great grandmother of Katie, Lily and Harvey. Thanks to the staff at Maygrove Village Hospital for their love and care of mum. A service will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach 0932 on Monday, the 16th of November 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. All communications to "The Smith Family", P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020
