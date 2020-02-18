Home

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountains Memorial Chapel
35 Wood Street
Papakura
FUNNELL, Margaret Ruth (Ruth) (nee Knibb). Peacefully on 15th February 2020 in her 100th year. Loving wife and soulmate of the late Doug, wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Graeme (deceased) and Noelene, Noel and Beth, and Julie and Ross. Much loved Nana to her 8 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. After a wonderful, full life, Mum is now peacefully at rest. Very special thanks to Remuera Rise staff for their devoted, compassionate care of mum over the last 18 months. A service to celebrate her life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Thursday, 20th February at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
