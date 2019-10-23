Home

Margaret Ruth GASKELL

Margaret Ruth GASKELL Notice
GASKELL, Margaret Ruth. Colin, Jane, Neil, Lynda, Alan, Carolyn and families would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sent messages of sympathy, flowers and baking after the loss of our loved mother, mother-in-law, nana and great nana. Thank you to all who attended her funeral service and thanks to the W.I. Ladies for the Guard of Honour and to those who donated to the cancer society Lions Lodge. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
