Margaret Ruth (Smith) GASKELL

Margaret Ruth (Smith) GASKELL Notice
GASKELL, Margaret Ruth (nee Smith). Peacefully surrounded by her family on September 25, 2019 aged 86 years. Loved Wife of the late Fred. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Colin and Theresa, Jane and Barry Aitken, Neil and Donna, Lynda and John van den Broek, Alan, Carolyn and Harold Eggink. Treasured Nana of 17 and Great Gran of 20. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Matamata Club, Rawhiti Avenue, Matamata on Tuesday 1st October at 1pm, thereafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be welcome for the Cancer Society's Lions Lodge, Hamilton, PO Box 134, Hamilton. Messages to the Gaskell family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
