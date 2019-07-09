|
COLLINS, Margaret Ruth. Passed away on 4 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Formerly of Auckland and a long and enjoyable career with the Post Office. Loved daughter of the late Walter and Avice Mary Collins and loved sister of the late Sydney Joseph Collins. A service for Margaret will be held on Wednesday 10 July at 10:30am in the Tilton Opie and Pattinson Royal Oak Funeral Home, 725 Mt Albert Road, Royal Oak. All communications c/- G Rennie P O Box 9348 Hamilton 3240.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019