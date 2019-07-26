Home

Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Margaret Rose (QSM) (Keay) KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Margaret Rose (nee Keay) (QSM). Passed away on 24th July 2019, aged 87 years. Mother and mother in law of Cynthia and Garry, David and Paula, Frances and Malcolm. Grandmother of 9, Great grandmother of 12. A Service will be held at the Methodist Church, 261 Bank Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 31st July 2019 at 11am followed by burial at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. All communications to the Knight family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 26, 2019
