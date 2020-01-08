|
|
|
PLATT, Margaret Rose (nee Bullock). Peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Middlemore Hospital; aged 83 years. Adored wife of the late Brian. Loved sister of Keitha and the late Murray. Loving aunty of Murray, Dennis, Barry, Richard, Carolyn and loved cousin of Julie. Cherished and missed by her many friends. A service to farewell Margaret will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday 10th January at 2pm. All messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020