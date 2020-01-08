Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PLATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose (Bullock) PLATT

Add a Memory
Margaret Rose (Bullock) PLATT Notice
PLATT, Margaret Rose (nee Bullock). Peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at Middlemore Hospital; aged 83 years. Adored wife of the late Brian. Loved sister of Keitha and the late Murray. Loving aunty of Murray, Dennis, Barry, Richard, Carolyn and loved cousin of Julie. Cherished and missed by her many friends. A service to farewell Margaret will be held in the Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday 10th January at 2pm. All messages to [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -