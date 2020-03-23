Home

Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tipene Funerals, Onehunga chapel
Margaret Rose (Marg, Maggie) O'REGAN


1938 - 2020
Margaret Rose (Marg, Maggie) O'REGAN Notice
O'REGAN, Margaret Rose (Marg, Maggie). Born 21st December 1938, on 21st March 2020. Marg passed away peacefully at Logan Campbell Retirement Village after a long illness, her family would like to thank them for all the wonderful care she was given. You are at peace now Marg. Funeral service for Margaret will be held at Tipene Funerals, Onehunga chapel, Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Tipene Funerals, Onehunga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
