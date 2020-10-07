Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Church
Penzance Road
Mairangi Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret MACKIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose (King) MACKIE


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Rose (King) MACKIE Notice
MACKIE, Margaret Rose (nee King). 7 November 1933 - 5 October 2020. Sadly Margaret passed away suddenly on Monday 5th October. Margaret was the much loved wife of David Mackie (deceased) and very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Patrick Williams, Colin and Brenda Mackie, Robyn and Donald Pickerill. Loved Grandma and Grandma-in-law to Andrew and Paddy Williams, Lizzie, and David, Cameron and Veronica Mackie, Caitlin and Fraser, Brendon and Georgia, and Tim and Keely. Great Grandma (GG) to Alex, Ollie and Diahna. A special thank you to all the staff at Greenwich Care Home who have cared for Margaret with love and compassion for the last 3 years. A special thanks too, to the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Parish which has been home to Margaret for many many years. Mum, Grandma, GG you will be greatly missed but your legacy will continue. May you Rest in Peace where the flowers grow and the music sings and family is reunited. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Friday 9th October at 11am at the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Church, Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to the NZ Heart Foundation. Please visit Margaret's tributes page https://www.dils.co.nz/tributes/ if you wish to leave a message for the family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -