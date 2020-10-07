|
MACKIE, Margaret Rose (nee King). 7 November 1933 - 5 October 2020. Sadly Margaret passed away suddenly on Monday 5th October. Margaret was the much loved wife of David Mackie (deceased) and very much loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Patrick Williams, Colin and Brenda Mackie, Robyn and Donald Pickerill. Loved Grandma and Grandma-in-law to Andrew and Paddy Williams, Lizzie, and David, Cameron and Veronica Mackie, Caitlin and Fraser, Brendon and Georgia, and Tim and Keely. Great Grandma (GG) to Alex, Ollie and Diahna. A special thank you to all the staff at Greenwich Care Home who have cared for Margaret with love and compassion for the last 3 years. A special thanks too, to the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Parish which has been home to Margaret for many many years. Mum, Grandma, GG you will be greatly missed but your legacy will continue. May you Rest in Peace where the flowers grow and the music sings and family is reunited. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held on Friday 9th October at 11am at the Mairangi Bay Presbyterian Church, Penzance Road, Mairangi Bay. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to the NZ Heart Foundation. Please visit Margaret's tributes page https://www.dils.co.nz/tributes/ if you wish to leave a message for the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020