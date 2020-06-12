|
|
|
HUNKIN, Margaret Rose. On June 9th 2020 passed away peacefully aged 89 years. So dearly loved wife of Bob (deceased) Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Melanie, the late Lynette Chapman and devoted grandma to Lisa and Andrew Hunkin, and Todd, Bradley and Cole Chapman. Great grandma to Seth and Hazel. Special thanks to Dr Peter Coleman for his constant care and support, Middlemore Hospital and to the various organisations who have assisted us in her care. The funeral will take place at 10.30am on Monday 15th June at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2020