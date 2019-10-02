|
|
|
HOLDCROFT, Margaret Rose. On 1 October 2019 at Hospice Waikato aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Tom, Loved mother and mother-in- law of Grant, Peter, Craig and Andrea. Special Grandma of Pera, Sophie, Sam and Ally, Nadia, Dylan, Javana and Tai. 'Now at peace' A service for Margaret will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Monday, 7 October 2019at 1.30pm followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Holdcroft family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019