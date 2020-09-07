|
HAMES, Margaret Rose (nee Hardinge). Born 2 April 1934. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 4 September 2020 surrounded by her family, aged 86 years young! Beloved wife of the late Owen Selwyn Hames; much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Helen, David and Lyn, Carolyn, John and Christine, and Paul and Elizabeth; cherished Nanny of Tom, Pippa, Peter and Callum, Cameron and Emma, and Ethan, Isaac and Jude; treasured great-grandmother of Lola, Rose, Charlotte, Jacob, Georgia, Oliver and Liam. Margaret will be farewelled by her family on Monday 7 September and a Celebration Service of her life will be held at Mt Albert Baptist Church at a later date to be advised. Margaret was adventurous, fun, young-at-heart and lived life to the full. We will miss you Mum.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2020