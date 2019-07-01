|
GOEBEL, Margaret Rose. 26 October 1930 - 27 June 2019 Passed peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Leslie Goebel, twin of the late Daphne. Loving and cherished Mum of Carolyn and Bryan Eckersley, Ken and Gloria, Gail and Baz Wilson, Paul and Pauline (Aust) Much Loved Nan to Tina, Kathryn, Luke and Odette, Sheryl and Kenny, Teresa, Shelley, Louise, and Nana G to Stefen, Emily and Sophie. Many thanks to all the staff at Redwood Resthome for their care of Mum over the last 3 years. Margaret's funeral service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday, July 3 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019