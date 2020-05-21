|
|
|
RADICH, Margaret Rosa. Sadly passed away on Friday 15th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred , much adored mother to David and Mark, mother in law to Viki, a treasured grandmother to Claire, and great grandmother to Nathan. A funeral service will be held at Markovina Vineyard Estate, 84 Old Railway Road, Kumeu on Saturday 23rd May at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA. Due to current restrictions, please confirm your attendance by contacting 09-8179495.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 21, 2020