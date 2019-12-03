|
HANSEN, Margaret (nee O'keeffe) QSM JP. On 1st December 2019 peacefully passed at Landsdowne Rest Home in her 91st year. (Late of Point England). Much loved wife of the late Titch and loving mother of Fred and Jane Hansen (Cambridge), Colleen and David Richards (Auckland), Graeme and Helen Hansen (Wellington). Much loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandson. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. The family would like to thank the staff of Landsdowne Rest home for the fantastic care they have shown Mum. Requiem mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea, corner of Picton St and Parkhill Road, Howick on the 11th of December 2019 at 11am followed by an interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Red Cross PO Box 12140 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019