Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Oxford St Te Puke
PRIMROSE, Margaret. Peacefully on Tuesday 28th July 2020, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Ben. Much loved mother and mother in law of Richard (deceased) and Kim, Andrew and Chris, Susan and Glenn. Treasured nana of Kelly, Maree, Ashley, Natalie, Aiden, Aaron and Madison. Also much loved sister of Mary and family in Miami. A service will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Oxford St Te Puke, on Saturday 1st August at 11am. Messages to the Primrose family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020
