Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
03-218 4095
Margaret Phyllis ( nee Scrivener) (Margo) SHAW

Margaret Phyllis ( nee Scrivener) (Margo) SHAW Notice
SHAW, Margaret Phyllis (Margo) (nee Scrivener). 89 years young The English rose, who met her Kiwi hunter, over 60 years ago, has gone to join him on their next chapter of adventures. Margo died peacefully on 19 October 2019, at home - just the way she wanted it. Loved beyond words by her family. Those talented hands will be creating magical costumes wherever she may be. A private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Te Anau Club later this week. J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
