Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret NEWHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pauline (Pauline) NEWHAM

Add a Memory
Margaret Pauline (Pauline) NEWHAM Notice
NEWHAM, Margaret Pauline (Pauline). Peacefully in Tauranga on Tuesday 29 October 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Christine and Bruce Maddern, and Jacqui and Danny Inglis. Loved nan of Brendan, Catrina, Simon, and Ryan and Bec, and great nan of Samantha. In accordance with Pauline's wishes, a private family service has been held. Our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care that our mum received at Bethlehem Views.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -