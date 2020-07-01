|
BRAKE, Margaret Patricia (nee Ford). Passed away peacefully on 29 June 2020 at Switzer Home, Kaitaia, aged 88. Much loved wife of the late Trevor. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Paul and Haedie, Alan and Kay, and Brian and Wendy. Loved Nana of Josh and Sara, Tash and Dan, Holly, Hannah and Mackie, Liam and Emily, Nathan, Kadin and Hai Xin, and Kendall. Special Great Nana of Remy and Eli, and Devon and Cooper. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Switzer Home. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Dominion Road, Kaitaia at 12noon on Thursday 2 July 2020 followed by a service at Geards Funeral Home, Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia at 2pm. This will be followed by interment at Kaitaia Public Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020