Margaret Nelson (formerly Leman) (Cardno) NEUTZE

Margaret Nelson (formerly Leman) (Cardno) NEUTZE Notice
NEUTZE, Margaret Nelson (nee Cardno) (formerly Leman). Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 16 June 2019. Loving wife of Derek, stepmother and mother in-law of Jocelyn, Elizabeth and David, Philippa, Phillip (deceased) and Janet, David (deceased), Rosanna. Loving Gran. Grateful thanks for loving care by St. John Ambulance and Mercy Hospice staff. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the chapel of The Good Shepherd, Selwyn Heights Village, 42 Herd Rd, Hillsborough on Saturday 22nd June at 11 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
