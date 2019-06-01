|
BROWN, Margaret (Peggy) (nee Gordon). Born July 7, 1955. Passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 suddenly in her home in Tokoroa in her 64th year. Mother and Mother in law of Mark and Catherine Brown (Auckland), Stephanie and Bryan Hemming (Paeroa), Robert and Jade Brown (Whangarei). Grandmother of James (deceased), Sian, Sommer and Cameron Hemming, Ellie and Kurt Brown, Zach and Phoebe Brown. Sister to Rodney (deceased), Gwen, Michael and Andrew Gordon. In accordance with Mum's wishes a private cremation will take place followed by a memorial service to be held at: Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Manfield Street, Tokoroa 3420, Monday 3 June at 2pm. All communication to C/- PO Box 80-161, Green Bay, Auckland 0643.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
