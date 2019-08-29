|
|
|
WIKAIRA, Margaret (Maki) (nee Anderson). 8 December 1943 - 28 August 2019, of Huatau. Wife of the late Winkie Wikaira. Beautiful Mum, Sister, Nana, Aunty and Friend. Maki will be lying at the Manaia Marae, 17 Marae Road, Manaia, Coromandel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday 31st August at 11:00am, followed by burial. It is with sadness we never got to say goodbye. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. It broke our hearts to lose you, our hearts you dearly hold. You left us suddenly and only God knows why.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2019