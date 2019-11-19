Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Matamata Bible Church
Meura St
Matamata
View Map
Margaret (Marg) MORSE

MORSE, Margaret (Marg). Passed peacefully on Monday, 18 November 2019, at Pohlen Hospital, Matamata. Late parents Albert Edmund and Jean Mackenzie Morse. Sister to Kenneth Edmund Morse, Sylvia Mary Steele, special brother in law Ces Steele and the late Allan Mackenzie Morse. Special aunty and great aunty to many. A service to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held in the Matamata Bible Church, Meura St, Matamata, Thursday, the 21st of November, at 10am. All communications c/- the Morse family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
