Margaret Mona HOLLINGS

Margaret Mona HOLLINGS Notice
HOLLINGS, Margaret Mona. Age 88 years old. Peacefully passed away at Whakatane Hospital after a short illness. Long-time loved Wife and best friend of Percy. Loved mother of Chris and Allen, Graeme and Cathy, John and Wendy, Grant and Janice, Debbie and Tom, and Bruce and Toni and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Service for Margaret will be held at 2pm on Saturday the 14th of September 2019 at St Margaret's Church, 1 Newall St, Kawerau followed by a private cremation. All communications to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
