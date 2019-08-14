|
|
|
MILLER, Margaret (nee Moffat). Born 4th September, 1932 and passed away peacefully on 11th August at the Lansdowne Home, Howick. Beloved wife of the late John and the late David. Treasured and loved Mum and mother-in-law of Morag and Simon and Caroline and Michael and Grandma of Phillip. At Margaret's wish she has been privately cremated. The family wish to thank the staff at the Lansdowne Home, for their wonderful care of Mum in her last days. All communications to PO Box 64042, Botany, Auckland 2163
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019