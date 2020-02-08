Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Little Flower Church Bribie Island
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PASCOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Meredith PASCOE


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margaret Meredith PASCOE Notice
PASCOE, Margaret Meredith. Born June 15, 1940. Passed away on January 30, 2020. Passed away peacefully in Australia at her Bribie Island home, loved and respected by so many family and friends. Dearly loved mother to Tony and mother in law to Carol and much loved Grandmother to Taylah, Amy-Lee and William. She will forever be in our hearts and memories Family and Friends are invited to a Requiem Mass held for Margaret at the Little Flower Church Bribie Island on the 14th February at 12.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -