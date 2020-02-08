|
|
|
PASCOE, Margaret Meredith. Born June 15, 1940. Passed away on January 30, 2020. Passed away peacefully in Australia at her Bribie Island home, loved and respected by so many family and friends. Dearly loved mother to Tony and mother in law to Carol and much loved Grandmother to Taylah, Amy-Lee and William. She will forever be in our hearts and memories Family and Friends are invited to a Requiem Mass held for Margaret at the Little Flower Church Bribie Island on the 14th February at 12.30pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020