Margaret (Henderson) McPHERSON

Margaret (Henderson) McPHERSON Notice
McPHERSON, Margaret (nee Henderson). Sadly passed away peacefully (surrounded by family), 11.05am Sunday morning 28th July, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George. Loved mother of Stephen, Adrian and Gillian, mother-in-law of Ginnia, Diane and Troy, and adored grandma of Paige, Georgia, Campbell, Fraser, Alexis, Lucy, and Kiki the dog. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at The Whangamata Bowling Club, 500 Rutherford Road, Whangamata, on Friday 2nd August at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, family respectfully request donations to St John Ambulance. These may be left at the service or posted to: PO Box 18, Whangamata 3643.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
