DONALDSON, Margaret McDonald (nee Robertson). Previously of Middlemarch and Auckland. On August 6, 2020, peacefully, at Mossbrae Healthcare, Mosgiel; aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the lateThomas Donaldson, loved daughter of the late Albert and Alma Robertson (Middlemarch). Special thanks to the Argyle team at Mossbrae, for their compassion and care over the last 12 months, and to Dr Alan Mawhinney, for his dedicated medical care. A Memorial Service for Margaret will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel at 2pm on Wednesday, August 12. Messages to 11 Windermere Drive, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020