Margaret May (Margaret) KIDD


1932 - 2020
KIDD, Margaret May (Margaret). Born February 13, 1932, Christchurch. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th October at Radius Care Windsor Court, Ohaupo, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of her late husband (Jim) and adored mum, mother-in-law, nana, grandma and great-grandmother of Phil and Tracey, Vanessa (late), Ashlee and Maddy; Steve and Liz, Stuart, Gemma, Regan and Luke; Sue and Tom; Julie and Peter, Alexander and Francesca; and great-grandchildren, Bella, Jack, Beau, Jett and Frankie. She lived boldly, loved us all fiercely and leaves behind a legacy of love. A Service of Celebration will be held for her in February 2021 when current travel restrictions allow overseas family to attend. Messages: J Kidd, 6/82 Bassett Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020
