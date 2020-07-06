Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Margaret Mary WISELEY

Margaret Mary WISELEY Notice
WISELEY, Margaret Mary. On 2nd July 2020, peacefully at Auckland Hospital, aged 98. Dearly loved wife of the late Cedric, and formerly loved wife of Lawrence Bryden . Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Theresa and Terry, Tony and Julia, Francis and Monique, Chris and Jan and stepmother of Sue and Dave, Ros and Grant. Fondly remembered 'Granny Peacock' of Rob, Briony, Avalon, Rachel, David, Robbie, Dylan, Hayley, Jesse, Kate, Moira, Sam and their partners and proud great-grandmother of 9. A service will be held at the Davis Funeral Home on the corner of Dominion Rd and Milton Rd, Mt Eden, on Monday 6th July at 1.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
