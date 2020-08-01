|
|
|
van ETTEN, Margaret Mary (nee Neighbour). Passed away peacefully on the 30 July 2020, aged 76 years. Treasured wife of the late Pieter and dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Lynne, Alex and Shane and Andrew. Special Grandma of Aihe, Natasha and Liam. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, Lake Road, Rotorua on Monday 3 August 2020 at 11am. "Deep in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday".
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020