Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret TINGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary TINGLE

Add a Memory
Margaret Mary TINGLE Notice
TINGLE, Margaret Mary. On September 18th 2019 peacefully at Erin Park Rest Home, Manurewa, aged 87 years. Dearly Loved wife and best friend of Harry (deceased) and a much loved Sister and Aunt. Funeral prayers will be held at St Annes Catholic Church. 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11am prior to burial with Harry at the Manukau Memorial Gardens. "Joyfully reunited with Harry at last" Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.