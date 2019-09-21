|
|
|
TINGLE, Margaret Mary. On September 18th 2019 peacefully at Erin Park Rest Home, Manurewa, aged 87 years. Dearly Loved wife and best friend of Harry (deceased) and a much loved Sister and Aunt. Funeral prayers will be held at St Annes Catholic Church. 126 Russell Road, Manurewa on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 11am prior to burial with Harry at the Manukau Memorial Gardens. "Joyfully reunited with Harry at last" Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019