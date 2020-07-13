|
|
|
TIMMS, Sister Margaret Mary, r.s.m. C.B.E. (Formerly Sister Mary James). Born 16 Sepember 1930 in Wairoa, Hawkes Bay, died 11 July 2020 at Waiatarua Mercy Parklands Hospital, Ellerslie. Beloved daughter of the late Dorothy Barbara (nee Strachan) and William Montague Timms. Loved youngest sister of the late Monty, Beatrice, and Ian and treasured aunt of her nieces and nephews. Much loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy new Zealand. Founder of St Joseph's Mercy Hospice. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Convent Chapel, 7 New St, Ponsonby Auckland 11 am Wednesday 15 July 2020 prior to internment at the Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson St, Onehunga. A Vigil celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Mary's Convent Chapel, 7pm Tuesday 14 July 2020. Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie. May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020