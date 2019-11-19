Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Margaret Mary (Doohan) PAGE

PAGE, Margaret Mary (nee Doohan). On November 16th 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Whangarei; aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill Page. Much loved mother, mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. "May all the gardens in heaven be as beautiful as yours". A service for Margaret will be held in the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Ave) Kensington, Whangarei at 10:30am Thursday November 21st 2019 followed by private burial. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Page Family' C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
