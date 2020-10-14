Home

Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
O'CONNOR, Margaret Mary. Passed away peacefully at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo on Monday 12th October 2020 with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin O'Connor and the late Noel Fitzgerald. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond (deceased) and Christine, Bill and Liz, Matt and Adrienne and Tim and Michelle. Much loved grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great- grandmother of 3. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Friday 16th October at 12.00pm, followed by burial at Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery, Ohaupo Road, Ohaupo. All communications to The O'Connor Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
