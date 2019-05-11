|
|
|
JOHANSON, Margaret Mary Merle (nee Anniss). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 9 May 2019. In her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother of Cledwynna, Carol, Linda, Elaine (deceased), Colin and Debra. Loved Nana, Great Nana and Great Great Nana. A service for Margaret will be held at 11am on Tuesday 14 May, 2019 at Woodside Estate, 130-132 Woodside Road, Matangi. Burial to follow in Morrinsville. All communications to the Johanson Family, c/0 PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
