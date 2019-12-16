Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Church of The Good Shepherd
27 Telford Avenue
Balmoral
Margaret Mary MATHIESON

Margaret Mary MATHIESON Notice
MATHIESON, Margaret Mary. Passed away peacefully on 13 December 2019 aged 88. Loved wife of the late Don. Dearly loved mum of Helena, Maria, David and Miles. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of The Good Shepherd, 27 Telford Avenue, Balmoral at 10.30am on Wednesday 18 December 2019. Thanks to all those who cared for and shared the journey with Margaret. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Messages for the Mathieson family can be sent care of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland 0610.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
