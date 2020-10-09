Home

Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St James Union Church
Pooles Road
Tauranga
Margaret (Mary) (Sutherland) LEWIS

Margaret (Mary) (Sutherland) LEWIS Notice
LEWIS, Margaret (Mary) (nee Sutherland). Passed away peacefully at home on 7 October 2020 at age 87. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Mother of Christine, Murray and Barry. Grandma of Megan, Rowan, Angelina, Charlotte, Desiree, Rihanna, Pauline, Ian, T.K. Great Grandmother of Tairece, Asis, Xaria, Danny. Mary's service will be held at St James Union Church, Pooles Road, Greerton, Tauranga on Tuesday 13 October at 2pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lewis family c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
