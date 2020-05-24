|
|
|
KEARNEY, Margaret Mary (Peggy). Passed away peacefully on 22nd May 2020. Loving wife of the late Maurice Bernard Kearney (Maurie). Very much loved mother of Maree, Frances and Bernard; Mother-in-law to Glenn and Grant. Loving Nana to Johannah, Thomas, Hillary, Richard, Maurice, Sandi, Jonathon and Hannah, Christopher, Margaret and Jack; and treasured Great Nana to Triston and Charlotte. A huge thank you to the nursing staff of Ward 31 at Middlemore Hospital for their loving care for our beautiful mum. She is in her eternal garden now. A Requiem Mass will be held for Peggy, please call Grahams Funerals Services for further information on (09) 236 8919.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020