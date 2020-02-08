|
MURRAY, Margaret Mary Drummond (Meg). On February 5th 2020 suddenly at Wairau hospital with her loving husband Scott at her side. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Hamish and Sarah and Georgy and Chris. Adored Grandma to Kate Alex Jessica and Georgia. Messages to Scott at 7A Mowat Street, Springlands, Blenheim. At Megs request a private cremation has been held. Cloudy Bay Funeral Services Blenheim F.D.A.N.Z. www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020