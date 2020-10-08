Home

Margaret Mary AYERS Notice
AYERS, Margaret Mary. Died peacefully at Capella House on 5th October 2020, aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian for 63 years. Loved mother of Jenni (and Noel), Fred (and Gill), Chris (and Shirley), Philip (and Monica). Loved grandmother of Robert, Anna, Barbara, Cameron, Denise, Cara, Anthony, Charlotte and Francesca. Loved great grandmother of Isaac, Rosaria, Anika, Joseph, Therese, Miriam, Bernadette, Daisy-Ann, Abigail, Joachim, Amber and Aurora. Funeral service on Monday 12th October at 1:30pm at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Powley Village and Capella House.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
