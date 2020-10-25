|
BONNER, Margaret Mary Anne. Passed away peacefully 23 October 2020 at Hospice North Shore, aged 92. Cherished and loved wife of the late Maurice. Most dearly loved mother of Susan, Libby, Heather, Timothy, Paul and Louise. Mother-in-law of Greg, Peter, Neil, Sally, Mark, Doug and the late Brian. Loved Nana of Sarah and Paul, Kathy and Paul, Emma and Jason, Jeremy and Anji, James and Masa, Connor, Gus and Aleisha, Ricky, Jackson, Rory and Eva. Great Nana of Joe, Maya, Cushla, Estelle, Ruby, Dev and Juno. She left us with wonderful memories. A beautiful, dignified lady! A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay on Wednesday 28 October at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice North Shore would be appreciated. hospicenorthshore.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2020