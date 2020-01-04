Home

Margaret Martin (Greta) HEWITT

Margaret Martin (Greta) HEWITT Notice
HEWITT, Margaret Martin (Greta). Greta passed away peacefully on December 29th 2019, in her 90th year, at Selwyn Village, Auckland. Loving wife of the late William ( Bill ), amazing mother and mother in law to Russell and Helen, Paul and Dianne, adored grandmother (Nanny) to David and Sarah, Michael and Sarah, Jenna and Jarrod, Eugenia' and Jordan. Great grandmother to Coco, Paris, Jasper, Jack, Harper, Ruby and Herbie. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Ivan Ward House 4 who cared for her so beautifully. A private family cremation will be held for Greta, and in lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
