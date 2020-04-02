Home

Margaret Marion Mary (MacDougall) BILKEY

BILKEY, Margaret Marion Mary (nee MacDougall). At 5.07am 31st March 2020; loving sister to Donald, mother to Simon, Maryanne and Janet, mother in law to Anne, Wayne and the late Robert, Grandmother to James, Justine, Juliet, Rosie, Elizabeth and Charlotte, Great Grandmother to William and Amelia, and dear friend to Lynn, Nikki, Kathy and many others; passed away peacefully supported by family. She will be forever missed by us all. Marion will be laid to rest at Purewa Cemetery, St Johns, Auckland, on Saturday April 4th. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
