Margaret Mabel LEETBERG


1933 - 2020
Margaret Mabel LEETBERG Notice
LEETBERG, Margaret Mabel. Born August 09, 1933. Passed away on September 14, 2020. Second eldest daughter of the late William and Ida Swann. Loving wife of the late Olav and devoted mother to the late Paul. Wonderful and amazing Mum to Karl and Alfred. Cherished mother-in-law to Olivia. Granny to James and Sam. Late sister to Ida, Arthur, Peter, Ian, Ben, Eddie, Pele, Misi, Flo, Tony and Gene. You will always be in our hearts. Be safe and keep warm Mum. Tofu soifua, Rest In Peace. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
