SUMMERVILLE, Margaret Lynn. Passed away peacefully on 12 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of Gordon. Much loved mother and mother in law of Tina and Chris, Shane, and Daniel and Nikki. A beloved Nana to all her grandchildren. You will be sadly missed by all your family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Auckland Hospice, and would be appreciated by the family. A service for Margaret will be held at the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Wednesday 18 March 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020