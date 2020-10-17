Home

Margaret Lynette (White) DRYDEN

DRYDEN, Margaret Lynette (nee White). Slipped away peacefully on 13th October 2020 after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Loved wife of the late John and cherished mum and mother- in-law to Erica and David Weir, Craig and Sandra Dryden and Alison and Tim Turner. Loving Grandma of Jonathan; Jack, Hannah and Toby; Tom, Lucy and Eliza. Dearly missed by her sisters Ngaire and Alison (Australia). Adored sister-in-law and Aunty Margaret to the Taylor and Millard families. Our heartfelt thanks to the management and staff of Churtonleigh Resthome who consistently cared for mum and supported us over the years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages may be sent to the 'The Dryden Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. A celebration of Mum's life will be held at the Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington on Tuesday, 20th October 2020 at 2:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
