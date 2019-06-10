|
HARDING, Margaret Lucy (nee Gould). on 8 June 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family, aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late Keith; loving mother and mother-in-law of Judy, Jo and Sandy, Hal and Penny, Trish, Peter and Jackie, Robert, Brian and Malonie. Gran to her 20 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Service will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville, on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to https://www.savethechildren.org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to J.Harding 136 Colville Road, RD1 Dargaville 0377
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
