SABINE, Margaret Lucina (nee Ball). On November 11, 2019 peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold (Dick). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and Tony Pearson, Glenice and Philip Sullivan, Julie, and Steve and Lesley. Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and Great Grandmother of 9 great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by family and all her extended family. Special thanks to Heretaunga Rest Home for their care of Margaret. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Sabine family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019