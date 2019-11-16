Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SABINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lucina (Ball) SABINE

Add a Memory
Margaret Lucina (Ball) SABINE Notice
SABINE, Margaret Lucina (nee Ball). On November 11, 2019 peacefully at Heretaunga Rest Home, Upper Hutt; aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Arnold (Dick). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Leonie and Tony Pearson, Glenice and Philip Sullivan, Julie, and Steve and Lesley. Grandmother of 11 grandchildren and Great Grandmother of 9 great grandchildren. Margaret will be sadly missed by family and all her extended family. Special thanks to Heretaunga Rest Home for their care of Margaret. A private cremation has been held. Messages may be sent to "the Sabine family", C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -